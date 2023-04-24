Seymour Hersh: Zelensky Stole $400 million From Pentagon Fuel Funds

Independent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh dropped another bomb on Joe Biden’s Ukraine war scheme. Writing on Substack, Mr. Hersh claimed that Ukrainian President Zelensky skimmed off $400 million from the Pentagon that was sent to Ukraine to purchase fuel. We have the details on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/12/23

