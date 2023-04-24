Create New Account
Seymour Hersh: Zelensky Stole $400 million From Pentagon Fuel Funds
49 views
channel image
TruNews
Published a day ago |

Independent investigative journalist Seymour Hersh dropped another bomb on Joe Biden’s Ukraine war scheme. Writing on Substack, Mr. Hersh claimed that Ukrainian President Zelensky skimmed off $400 million from the Pentagon that was sent to Ukraine to purchase fuel. We have the details on this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/12/23

