🐆 Unexpected meeting, Amur Leopard & Human

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the RAREST big cats on Earth - the Amur leopard - caught on film near Russia's Land of the Leopard National Park
It calmly locks eyes with the camera, as if checking who dares trespass
Only a few dozen remain in the wild
This is in a large protected species natural habitat leopard sanctuary in Far Eastern Russia. Cameras are everywhere to make sure they stay safe, and are being repopulated there. They rarely see humans. This guy probably works there and inspecting near a boundary.