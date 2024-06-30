Cyborg Abominations!

Final Spark, a technology firm based in Switzerland, reportedly "has successfully launched Neuroplatform, the world’s first bioprocessing platform where human brain organoids (lab-grown miniaturized versions of organs) perform computational tasks instead of silicon chips." Basically, they make a type of small "human" brain out of stem wells and use electrical impulses to have it perform various computational tasks. Reportedly, this uses a million times less energy than silicon chips. Could love of money be a factor here? Is this a type of cyborg abomination? What is a cyborg? Does any of this bring to mind the fictional alien species called 'The Borg' in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'? 'Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence' considers this an important breakthrough for scientists to learn from and build upon. Michael Snyder says that these organoids are enslaved and that "these miniature human brains are tortured until they learn to obey" and that these 'organoids' are literally worked to death." What about human-monkey and human-pig genetics? Could these "inventors of evil things" be fulfilling last days' prophecies? Are we in the last days? Should Christians consider these human brain computers an abomination? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these issues and more in the light of the BIble.





