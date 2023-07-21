Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The CREEPY ways AI will change movies & TV FOREVER
channel image
High Hopes
2650 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
202 views
Published 21 hours ago

Glenn Beck


July 20, 2023Hollywood actors and writers are on strike over a variety of issues. But perhaps the biggest one is the future of their industry with artificial intelligence. Glenn and Stu review some of the game-changing, yet creepy, things AI will allow Hollywood studios and streaming companies to create, as outlined by actress Justine Bateman: AI-written scripts, digitally scanned actors, films customized for and "ordered up" by viewers, AI-generated new seasons for old shows ... Is the world ready for this level of trust implosion, where it's impossible to tell what's real from what's digital? And will AI change movies and TV forever?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWWi0UCrI-U

Keywords
hollywoodaitvmoviesglenn beckcreepywritersactorson strikeartifificial intelligencechanged foreverfuture of the industryai written scriptsdigially scanned actorsfilms ordered up by viewersai generated new seasons for old shows

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket