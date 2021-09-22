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Apostles, Prophets, Evangelist, Teachers, and Pastors
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Every Christian is either a minister or should be training to be a minister (ie a servant). No matter what your skills are, use them to serve God. You won't regret it!
Click this link to watch a longer video called the "The Greatest Commandment...But Who’s Obeying It?": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
Click this link to watch a longer video called the "The Greatest Commandment...But Who’s Obeying It?": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
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