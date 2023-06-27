https://gettr.com/post/p2kbdxfa552

06/21/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson China Watch: Facing a crisis of faith, American people should bring God into their daily lives. As we can see in atheist China, people who have no religious belief feel that they can do anything without any consequences. So without God, America cannot be saved from rampant corruption and internal problems because its own sellout will destroy this country from within.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/21/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson China Watch节目：面对信仰危机，美国人民应把上帝融入他们的日常生活中。正如我们在奉行无神论的中共国所看到的，没有宗教信仰的人以为自己可以为所欲为而不会有任何恶果。因此，没有上帝，美国就无法从猖獗的腐败和内部的沉疴中获得拯救，因为美国自己的卖国行为就会从内部毁灭这个国家。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



