Are People Being Pressured Into Medically Assisted Suicide? #MAID
Published 19 hours ago

Christine and her expert panel look at how the law surrounding medically assisted dying has changed in Canada and how cost is factoring into people's choice to choose MAID


The link to a cynical answer to this ongoing madness packed into catchy song:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KTY1iu1K2o

healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

