Are People Being Pressured Into Medically Assisted Suicide? #MAID

Christine and her expert panel look at how the law surrounding medically assisted dying has changed in Canada and how cost is factoring into people's choice to choose MAID
The link to a cynical answer to this ongoing madness packed into catchy song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KTY1iu1K2o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.