EVERY Constitutional Right that Biden’s New “Red Flag” Office VIOLATES

Glenn Beck
Mar 25, 2024
President Biden’s Department of Justice has launched a new office to train state and local authorities on how to use red flag laws to confiscate guns from people who could pose a “threat.” But what does it consider to be a threat? People have already accused this "National Extreme Risk Protection Order Resource Center" of violating the Second Amendment. But Glenn believes it may violate a handful more of the Bill of Rights. Glenn reviews how the Department of Justice has sidestepped Amendments 1-6 of the Constitution with this order, along with others.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZnCO1MKSo0
