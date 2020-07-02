Welcome to the Wonderful World of We Control What You Can Say

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46 views • July 02, 2020
thecrowhouse

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitCute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5hpCK2j...
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd...
Hive: https://hive.blog/@maxigan
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: 1F6bEEsJHZZhHeT4fmN9iQCwF1Yqu5UZSD
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

The Decline of Free Speech - All Part of The Plan[demic] (Banned by Youtube):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0xAek34PhsM/

Social Distancing is a Torture Technique (Banned by Youtube)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hgEc-VS5mSA/

Are You Ready for The Great Reset (Banned by YouTube)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/joUlWybJvHY/

COVID-19 Hoax - The Crime of The Century (Banned by YouTube)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/

I Am Hunger in America:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVoEae8sciU

I am Child Hunger in America:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXvllhXB5u4

These Self-Aware Robots Are Redefining Consciousness:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chukkEeGrLM

PM Warns Australians to Prepare for a 'More Dangerous, More Disorderly World':
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/pm-warns-australians-to-prepare-for-a-more-dangerous-more-disorderly-world/ar-BB16b0IC?ocid=msedgntp

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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