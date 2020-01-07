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What WW1 Can Teach Us About Iran War Today
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20 views • January 07, 2020
Films like “1917”, “They Shall Not Grow Old” are re-examining a 100 yr old war that is now distant enough that we can look at it objectively. What can we learn about assassinations, collapse of empires and murder on an industrial scale?
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