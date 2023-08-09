Idiocracy Brawndo Electrolytes - Trailer

Funny trailer for film Idiocracy. The film has achieved cult status with its humour on where the world is heading. The Electrolytes scene is a timeless comedy classic.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.