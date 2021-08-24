The Ringworm Children: Medical High Dose X-ray Experimentation on Sephardi Children by the Israeli Labor government

Posted 9September2011 vidsupquick "The Ringworm Children testing of large radiation doses on humans.": A Jewish Genocide

Directed by David Belhassen and Asher Hemias. The documentary won the award for "Best Documentary" at the Haifa International Film Festival and was featured as a documentary at the Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles in 2007.



In the early 1950's, approximately 100,000 immigrant children, primarily from North Africa, received X-ray radiation treatment for ringworm upon their arrival in Israel. At the time, the medical establishment thought ringworm a grave danger to public health. It was later discovered that these treatments caused high rates of infertility, cancer and death. This tragic affair was hidden from the public eye for decades... until now. Through exhaustive research and testimonies of survivors, this emotional documentary illustrates how stereotyping immigrants can have horrific onsequences.

Israel allowed one senior health official, Dr. Chaim Sheba, to conduct a massive program of unnecessary medical treatments which actually killed many of the victims. 100,000 Jewish (and Palestinian) Arab children were irradiated with high doses of X-rays. 6,000 of the victims died within the first year or so after treatment. To this day, many of the remaining victims suffer cancers, epilepsy, infertility and other brain disorders.