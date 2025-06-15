BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mossad Agents Caught in Iran with Drone Parts & Explosives
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1278 followers
Follow
246 views • 1 day ago

Mossad Agents Caught in Iran with Drone Parts and Explosives.

Iranian authorities have arrested two local Mossad agents in the Rey district near Tehran.

According to Iranian intelligence services, the suspects were caught transporting equipment for 23 drones, multiple launch systems, targeting devices, controllers, and over 200 kilograms of explosives.

Adding, not posted very short videos, here's important description, info:

Rerum Novarum's Geolocation 9:

Rerum Novarum have geolocated the large fire in the Qom's countryside, Iran. Initially it was believed @rnintel that the Fordow Nuclear Facility was struck. However, the actual target was a large missile base, northwest of Qom.

The footage (second video) was taken along the Persian-Gulf Freeway, driving northwards. If Fordow had been hit, the fire would have been on the driver's right hand side, and much closer.

Coordinates: 34.8865291, 50.8053665.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
