Solar eclipse 8 April. Israeli military planned event?

Depending on where you are on the earth, 8th or 9th April 2024 is the expected time to observe the thin silver lining of the new moon at sunset and the start of the month of Nissan in the Hebrew calendar. Does the Israeli military have a plan to attack their enemies? Possibly!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.