Double It 2000 Dolla Fake Tip - Vanilla Tinkle Word to Your Mother
Here's the bad actor Vanilla Tinkle acting like he is giving a waitress a 2000 dolla tip. First of all Vanilla Tinkle is a used furniture thief who doesn't have a dolla to spare. Secondly, this is a set up and totally fake scene. This poser is so stupid that he forgot his lines. He was supposed to say he was gonna double the tip for a total of 2000 but the miser is so stupid he says he's gonna double it and says here's 200 when he only has 100 fake dollas to give. This was all another rip-off of other Youtubers really giving Real waitresses really large tips. Vanilla Tinkle is a clown who can't even remember his lines in this fake video.


https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/vanilla-tinkle-to-the-pathetic-the?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web


