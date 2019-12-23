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Christmas Special 2019
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17 views • December 23, 2019
Here's a Christmas Episode for all of the "Effective". I hope you have a wonderful time this year, no matter where you are. Regardless of what you truly celebrate, I will say I hope you will "Eat Hearty" for your celebrations. And with that I'll pass. See ya next time.
Song:
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Anime:
Ai Yori Enishi
Clannad: After Story
Gunslinger Girl
If Her Flag Breaks
Love, Chunibyo, & Other Delusions
Magikano
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
Nisakoi
Wotakoi
Song:
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Anime:
Ai Yori Enishi
Clannad: After Story
Gunslinger Girl
If Her Flag Breaks
Love, Chunibyo, & Other Delusions
Magikano
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid
Nisakoi
Wotakoi
Keywords
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