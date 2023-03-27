Welcome To Proverbs Club.A Fool And His Proverb.
Proverbs 26:9 (NIV).
9) Like a thornbush in a drunkard’s hand
is a proverb in the mouth of a fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A fool can easily embarrass himself illustrating a proverb.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc6w9299
#like #thornbush #drunkard #hand #proverb #mouth #fool
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.