ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Thursday 3/31/22 • PAUL JOSEPH WATSON SUMMIT NEWS, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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Meanwhile, Putin has officially signed an order banning the sale of oil/gas to Europe - all while food prices are surging in the West and third world populations are set to starve to death!
Remember, EVERYONE who’s watching or listening to this show needs to understand how important you are. You are tuned-in and informed! If we can expose enough information about The Great Reset to leaders around the world we can come together and STOP this catastrophe before it’s too late! Never forget, the globalists' endgame is a population REDUCTION of 90%!
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