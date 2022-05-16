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B4A CLIPS: Pastor Maria Benjamin - For Such a Time As This
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11 views • May 16, 2022
FULL EPISODE will be air 7pm CST 5/16/22 - Visit https://beautyforashes.tv/pastor-maria-leon-benjamins-story-for-such-a-time-as-this/
We have been created for such a time as this, and it is time to step into the calling YOU have been created for. Join us as Pastor Maria Benjamin shares how she and Leon met, their life, their backstory and all that God has done to prepare them for being used for such a time as this. While they were in preparation for such a time as this, the Holy Spirit never stopped reaching out to them. Maria has had the hand of God on her life since she was a child. You will be encouraged by hearing her story! Find out more about Pastors Maria and Leon Benjamin by going to their websites.
The Remnant Church - https://therealremnantchurch.com/
New Life Harvest Church - https://newlifeharvestchurch.org/biographies/
Reach out - [email protected]
Support Leon Benjamin for Congress - https://benjamin4congress.com/
SUPPORT US THROUGH OUR SPONSORS
Don’t miss this INCREDIBLE time in history! America’s Convoy Commemorative Magazine will hit the streets in May 2022! This is your chance to be PART of history!
Earn up to 38% as an Affiliate: https://taq823.isrefer.com/go/AffSgnup/TJGibson77/
Be one of the first to purchase this Commemorative Magazine: https://taq823.isrefer.com/go/ACMPromo/TJGibson77/
Advertise with the Magazine: https://americasconvoy.com/advertise/ (Select Tania Gibson in the dropdown)
To Watch all Beauty for Ashes shows –
https://www.beautyforashes.tv
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - https://www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
Support Beauty for Ashes Directly – https://beautyforashes.tv/sponsors/
Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
Use Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Save on Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin with Dr. Stella
Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.drstellamd.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
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📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: https://www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
We have been created for such a time as this, and it is time to step into the calling YOU have been created for. Join us as Pastor Maria Benjamin shares how she and Leon met, their life, their backstory and all that God has done to prepare them for being used for such a time as this. While they were in preparation for such a time as this, the Holy Spirit never stopped reaching out to them. Maria has had the hand of God on her life since she was a child. You will be encouraged by hearing her story! Find out more about Pastors Maria and Leon Benjamin by going to their websites.
The Remnant Church - https://therealremnantchurch.com/
New Life Harvest Church - https://newlifeharvestchurch.org/biographies/
Reach out - [email protected]
Support Leon Benjamin for Congress - https://benjamin4congress.com/
SUPPORT US THROUGH OUR SPONSORS
Don’t miss this INCREDIBLE time in history! America’s Convoy Commemorative Magazine will hit the streets in May 2022! This is your chance to be PART of history!
Earn up to 38% as an Affiliate: https://taq823.isrefer.com/go/AffSgnup/TJGibson77/
Be one of the first to purchase this Commemorative Magazine: https://taq823.isrefer.com/go/ACMPromo/TJGibson77/
Advertise with the Magazine: https://americasconvoy.com/advertise/ (Select Tania Gibson in the dropdown)
To Watch all Beauty for Ashes shows –
https://www.beautyforashes.tv
Sponsors for Today’s Video:
Esther’s Timeless Beauty Pack - https://b4a.mymfinity.com/
Dr. Mark Sherwood - https://www.sherwood.tv/B4A/
MyPillow - https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
---------------------------------
Sign up for Our Newsletter – Text B4A to 22828
Support Beauty for Ashes Directly – https://beautyforashes.tv/sponsors/
Patreon Account - https://www.patreon.com/beautyforashes222
Use Promo Code “B4A” for up to 66% off when checking out at https://www.mypillow.com/b4a
Get $100 off Hydrogen Machine with code B4A at https://www.holyhydrogen.com
Save on Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin with Dr. Stella
Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.drstellamd.com
Curativa Bay Spray will kill covid within minutes! Purchase yours NOW! Use Promo Code B4A at https://www.curativabay.com
Get the ONLY therapeutic grade essential oils at https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1508475
------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be friends!!
💬Telegram: https://t.me/beautyforasheswithtaniajoygibson
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealTaniaJoy
🇺🇸Truth Social: @realtaniajgibson
🏘FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/beautyforashes222
📱FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/beauty4ashes222
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realtaniajoygibson/
🧑💻Website: https://www.beautyforashes.tv
------------------------------
Keep fighting the Good fight!
~ Tania Joy
Business or media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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