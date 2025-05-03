BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚠️ Portable Phone Chargers Can Be a Hidden Danger
229 views • 3 days ago

If you use a portable phone charger (and let’s be real, most of us do), you need to see this. These convenient little power banks are everywhere—but did you know they can spontaneously combust if punctured?


One video shows exactly what happens when a pet bites into one—and it’s terrifying. In seconds, the entire unit ignites, putting your home (and your animals) at serious risk.


🐶🐱 If you’ve got pets or kids, make sure these are stored securely. What looks like a harmless gadget can easily become a deadly fire hazard.


When we say “everything around you is weaponized,” this is what we mean. It’s not just the food, water, or air—it’s even in your tech.


💬 Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect with a growing community that shares life-saving information, detox tools, and real solutions for protecting your family.


#ToxicTech #PortableChargerRisk #FireHazard #PetSafety #WakeUpCall #MichaelGibsonAlliance #ProtectYourHome #UnplugToProtect #AllianceForTruth #SmartLiving

