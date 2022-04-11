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Solar 3.0 - This New Technology Could Change Everything
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181 views • April 11, 2022
One basic truth can be used as a foundation for a mountain of lies. if we dig down deep enough in the mountain of lies and bring out that truth, to set it on top of the mountain of lies, the entire mountain of lies will crumble under the weight of that one truth, and there is nothing more devastating to a structure of lies than the revelation of the truth upon which the structure of lies was built, because the shock waves of the revelation of the truth reverberate, and continue to reverberate throughout the earth for generations to follow, awakening even those people who had no desire to be awakened to the truth. Mans Ignorance is this sepsis’s first line of defense. Yet it is easily breached by anyone with time and the determination to find out the truth. Ignorance has prevailed so long only because people do not want to find out the truth. But it is not the inability to find out what is going on as much as a desire not to know facts that may lie heavy on ones conscience that is responsible for this lack of awareness.
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