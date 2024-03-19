Liberty Radio Interview: Charlie Robinson

Today we are joined by best-selling author and host of the Macroaggressions podcast -- the great and powerful Charlie Robinson -- to discuss the current state of covid clown world, the centuries-long plan for world domination, and what we might have to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead. Or whatever else we feel like talking about.
Macroaggressions https://www.macroaggressions.io/
follow Charlie on Twitter https://twitter.com/macroaggressio3
