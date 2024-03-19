The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Don't Leave Home Without It!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Prayer does not have to be so spiritual and spooky that it gets misunderstood. Share your heart with God with sincerity, and watch how your life changes for the better!





The Price of Prayerlessness

From Intouch Ministries

God invites you to bring your burdens to Him every day.

Isaiah 40:28-31

God wants us to talk with Him, and Matthew 7:7-8 is an invitation to speak with Him about anything. Jesus said if we have a need, we’re to ask; if we seek answers, we’ll find them; if we want opportunities to open up, He will respond when we knock. Even so, many of us don’t spend as much time in prayer as we should.





Loving You - Stryper Live

