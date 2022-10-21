FRENCH REPORTER CLAIMS UKRAINE IS SHELLING CIVILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE, SUDDENLY DISCONNECTS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Su2iwVuxbxCU/



A reporter said Ukraine was targeting infrastructure and medical facilities in Kherson during a broadcast on a French TV network – the kind of claim that doesn’t appear often in the mainstream media – and, all of a sudden, the connection with her was lost before she could continue.





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com