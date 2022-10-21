FRENCH REPORTER CLAIMS UKRAINE IS SHELLING CIVILIAN INFRASTRUCTURE, SUDDENLY DISCONNECTS (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Su2iwVuxbxCU/
A reporter said Ukraine was targeting infrastructure and medical facilities in Kherson during a broadcast on a French TV network – the kind of claim that doesn’t appear often in the mainstream media – and, all of a sudden, the connection with her was lost before she could continue.
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