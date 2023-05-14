05.14.23 Mothers Day Special: Absolut Mango Mule Canned Cocktail 4.75/5*

Happy Mothers Day to all the Moms (and all the other mothers out there)This was a nice surprise for me. A smooth and easy sipper that runs 7.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM was a pear juice colored 6.

To be perfectly honest I had completely forgotten that this was going to air on mothers day but I'll shoot a separate vid in honor of the moms today.

This is a solid canned cocktail and makes for a nice change of pace should you be looking for something different.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us

Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

