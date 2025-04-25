Tariffs Bring Food Shortages 04/25/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to the Timeline for typical ocean freight, we can now logically assess the timing of how the tariff trade impacts America. Shipping from China halted on April 10 puts us fourteen days into no new freight heading out of China. Sixteen days from now, on about May 10, shortages will start in LA. Fourteen Days after that, shortages in Houston and Chicago can be expected.
00:00Intro
04:10Store Shelves Empty Soon
13:19Get What you Need Now
16:25Prophecies on Food Shortages
27:02Our Sponsors