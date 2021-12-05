Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne Curtis 'God We Need You Now' (Official) [Sep 9, 2020]

Lyrics:The worlds getting crazy baby chill don’t medicateJust Meditate You just waking up now well babe you hella lateEducate look at what’s going on and let it resonateAccelerate find your inner hunger like you never ateAgenda is to push the hate separate and segregateDon’t Celebrate quite yet the storm is coming soon for heaven’s sakeViolence that they demonstrate instigate and penetrate the values of our country and our God is what they desecrateMy fighters ain’t no featherweightpulling out the seams of the fabric that they fabricateThey feed us lies manipulateIntimidate thru fear and force forcing us to sit and waittil we come together congregate and then we liberatePraying that you give me strength to find some love amongst the hateMarching on theses streets of blood til I see the golden gatesTroubadour of troubled souls one of gods servantsBlades out cut the grass til we see the serpentsOne day I hope you see the TruthThis puppet show stays on because of you foolsWe’ve been dancing with the devil way too longI know it’s fun but get ready to pay your duesOh God come back homeThis crazy world is filled with liars and abusersWe need you now before we’re too far goneI hope one day they finally see the truthGod we need you nowI know The truth is hard to swallow baby just digest itSuspected somethings going on you chose to just neglect itDeflected by some breaking news oh we just accept itExpected to just fall in line and follow their perspectiveDon’t question their objective but I gotta lot of questionsHow these kids molested but nobody’s been arrestedRead it in the testament these children are protectedSo I’m fighting all these terrorist both foreign and domesticRefuse to be directed a Lion not a sheepOnly kneel to my god so I’m dying on my feetSilenced when we speak but they’re violent in the streetsI’ve been rolling with the punches I can’t take it on the cheekDrink from a glass half full I’m optimisticPeople are sadistic so vicious and maliciousPraying for assistance to overcome oppositionOr I’m gonna start resisting and then I’ll pray for your forgivenessOh one day I hope you see the truthThis puppet show stays on because of you foolsWe’ve been dancing with the devil way too longI know it’s fun but get ready to pay your duesOh God come back homeThis crazy world is filled with liars and abusersWe need you now before we’re too far goneI hope one day they finally see the truthGod we need you nowWe need you nowWe need you nowWe need you nowWe need you nowOne day One day One dayOh one day I hope you see the truthThis puppet show stays on because of you foolsWe’ve been dancing with the devil way too longI know it’s fun but get ready to pay your duesOh God come back homeThis crazy world is filled with liars and abusersWe need you now before we’re too far goneI hope one day they finally see the truthGod we need you now--Song by: Struggle Jennings & Caitlynne CurtisAngels & OutlawsDirected by: Alisa Daglio (IG: @addmusicvideo)12,934,589 views Sep 9, 2020Struggle Jennings