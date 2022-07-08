Illuminati NWO elites are feeding you poison in supermarket food to kill your children & fake meat

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The food that you are eating is not real food but it is poison designed to kill off 99% of the earth’s population. The fish bought in the stores which says “wild caught” has textures of a wet diaper, and when you squeeze it, it does not get smashed or break apart. When you place it back in the water, it absorbs the water and reforms into its original shape like a sponge. The chicken is not real chicken but it is made of some kind of synthetic material. They are throwing toxic materials into the supermarket food that gives you diabetes and blood flow inhibition to your toes and it hardens up your feet and livers. It gives children cancer and mental diseases and heart diseases, and makes them more programmable and manageable, while depopulating them like pests at the same time. It is not only the tons of horrific extermination toxins they are dumping from their chemtrails into your water supply and crops and the air you are breathing. There is a systematic “Planned Parenthood” satanic death cult Nazi eugenics holocaust extermination of all life on the earth going on, and the people are not aware of it. Meanwhile, the fallen angel & nephilim & chimera “fake aliens” incarnate avatar globalist elites are making billions of dollars from sickness and disease and suffering and loss of loved ones through their hospitals and pharmaceutical pharmakeia witchcraft industries and poison vaccines and cancer industry and poison food industries. They are attacking my left leg again, so they do not like what I am preaching. They just broke out a nanite rash on my left elbow. They were attacking with left big toe pain while I was walking up and down the room praying, because they do not like me praying. God heals us and protects us and provides for us. I may not be able to write normal long sermons every day, because time is moving at twice the speed now, and I have to watch my health and get some sleep and eat and exercise since we humans and humanoid species and our allies are getting a lot of attack against our health in every conceivable way. Paratroopers improvise. I spent these decades placing other people first, by not eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover my own living costs or marrying, but I have to look after my own needs, too, due to constraints of time. I think this lack of blood flow to my left leg, and my toe and feet getting hardened is because of diabetes. You have to be careful with diabetes because people can go blind or have to amputate their legs and not be able to function. Of course, God works miracles and heals, and he restores the years that the cankerworm has eaten. But I don’t think any of the religious Christians care anyway. Before I was warning the 6 billion human populace to repent, but now it seems I am preaching for the few real Christians who may be reading my daily sermons. The Illuminati NWO and fallen angel devils kept erasing the voice in the video from the part that the man mentions the poison “potassium bromate” in the supermarket food, no matter how many times I tried to remake the video, but God finally was able to get the sound for the last part of the video in. They waste my time with their childish hacking and sabotages. Do they think they can stop the Almighty God of heaven and earth, YHWH Jesus, and his servants? They are crazy. It will backfire on them every time they attack us. They are attacking now with left shoulder stinging attacks. End of transmission…





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