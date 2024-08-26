Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo (27) collapses during Copa Libertadores...

Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo required urgent medical attention on Thursday during the club’s Copa Libertadores clash with São Paulo.

Izquierdo was standing on his own in the 83rd minute of the game and began to stumble before collapsing to the ground.

The 27-year-old was treated on the pitch before and then taken off via ambulance for treatment.

After a brief pause in play from the referee, the game resumed and Emiliano Velázquez entered as a substitute.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fx-di_yb-Ks

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/