Controlling Your Appetite - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

Dopamine is the brain’s “reward chemical,” shaping what, when, and why we eat. It influences cravings, hunger, and fullness. When dopamine levels are balanced, we eat for energy and stop when full.

When dysregulated, it drives us to eat for pleasure, not need—fueling cycles of overeating, addiction to processed foods, and distorted hunger signals.

Appetite control isn’t about willpower—it’s about chemistry. By understanding dopamine’s role, we can break free from the reward-seeking loop, end compulsive eating, and restore natural balance between the brain, body, and hunger.