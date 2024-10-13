In The Beginning (Pt. 2 of 2) Bible Believing Bible Studies

On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on "In The Beginning " Please watch to find out what it is all about. This is pt. 2 of 2.

Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission.

Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.