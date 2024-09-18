EMFs: The Oxygen Crisis You Didn't Know You Had

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Dr. Russ and leading EMF expert Dan Stachofsky for a groundbreaking episode of The Essential Podcast.
In this episode, you'll discover:
- The surprising connection between man-made EMFs and your blood oxygen levels.
- How EMFs impact your cellular health and mitochondrial function.
- The power of quantum biophysics for addressing EMF challenges.
- The scope of bio-photonic energy (light) to improve cellular health and boost oxygen levels.
Ready to explore natural solutions?
Visit www.essentialenergy.us to learn how bio-photonic energy may support your well-being in the face of potential EMF exposure.