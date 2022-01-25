Pedogate-HAMPSTEAD UNCOVERED

THESE CHILDREN TOLD ALL ABOUT THEIR FATHERS DAILY SEXUAL SATANIC RITUAL ABUSE INVOLVING AN ENTIRE SCHOOL OF CHILDREN STAFFED BY OCCULT MEMBERS. THE MURDERING OF BABIES, DRINKING BLOOD, RED SHOES, TATTOOS MARKING CHILDREN AND STAFF GENETALIA. MOTHER WAS DEMONIZED BY THE MEDIA WHO SYMPATHIZED WITH THE FATHER WHO PAINTED HER OUT TO BE CRAZY AND COACHING THE CHILDREN. SHE WAS THEN DEMONIZED BY THE SYSTEM WHEN A CORRUPT JUDGE GAVE CUSTODY OF THE CHILDREN.. TO THE FATHER! SHE HAS NOT SEEN OR HEARD FROM THE CHILDREN SINCE. UNTILL CLOSE OBSERVATION OF 2020 SUPERBOWL Commercials. The mother claims those are her kids in the go kart/soap box commercial THE SATANIST PUT EVERYTHING IN OUR FACES TO SHOW THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH IT. THEY ARE BEING BRED INTO GENERATIONAL SATANISM OF A VERY POWERFUL ELITE GROUP. PLEASE WATCH FULL VIDEO PLEASE SHARE