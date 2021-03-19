Introducing Costa Rica's Military Armed Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines

Introducing Costa Rica's Military Armed Forces.

originally posted july,4, 2014

The Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Homeland Security.

CR has a very efficient army. Most staffed with the latest guns and armor. They swarm in and eliminate their enemy with the upmost scrutiny. Hours of Boot camp training along with instinctual knowledge in swarm and deactivate military tactics. A method of shock and awe. Within minutes the enemy is subdued. CR's army does not believe in torturing detainees.

CR has a well trained expert engineers graduated from their own TEC, University of Technology. Their astute army has a team of proficient construction Army Corps of Engineers. Only seconds to a miracle, a sturdy bridge can be built. Within minutes an island or embarcadero can be built to dock their invading Navy and Marines.

CR Has some of the most intelligent navy personnel. State of the art naval fleet has superb communication, 24/7. They are the forerunners in sonar and communication technology. Navajo code talkers can't even come close to their sonar encrypted communications. It still baffles all of mankind how they do it.

Their marines are some of the best amphibious creatures know to Darwin. They are some of the most ancient experienced amphibians on earth. And they are pretty good with the martial arts. They have endured years of Ninja training with the infamous Grasshopper. The US Navy Seals have nothing to compare with this elite fighting amphibious force.

CR's Air force is one of the most deadly forces known to mankind. They have killed more humans than any other force known to man. Mosquitoes are accredited to killing more than 700,000 people a year. Killing more people than all wars in the past put together.

They are also equipped with the latest nuclear weapons of mass destruction. The Air Force is ready to nuke any enemy upon executive order.

AND of course they have a department of Homeland Security. Their Coast Guard, Enforcing the war on drugs, jaa jaa. Their Fuerza Publica, the federal police protecting the pueblos. Despite the fact that over 300 donated cars from China are waiting parts for repairs. OIJ, the equivalent to the FBI agency and criminal investigations. Their Transito Policia keeping the roadways safe for all travelers. All of Costa Rica's internal protective agencies help to identify and profile tourist, ahh I mean terrorist from all parts of the world.

So there you have a run down on CR's Military might and police protection.