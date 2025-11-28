"There is no climate emergency... It is a con. It's not underpinned by science."



Geologist Prof. Ian Plimer: "It has never been proven that human emissions of CO₂ drive global warming."



"Only 3% of emissions are from humans, the rest is natural... So if you're to prove that humans, and their emissions of the the gas of life, change climate, then you also have to prove that the natural emissions—97% of all emissions—don't change climate."



"That has never been addressed."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

