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FDA warns MDs about using hydroxychloroquine
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87 views • April 27, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine is already approved for safety and has been used in medical practice by MDs for decades for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Studies were done in 2005 documenting its value in SARS. While the FDA has allowed its use in the hospital setting, it has condemned it for use out of the hospital. The CDC and NIH concur. India, Switzerland and Brazil are using it with great success as prophylaxis against and early treatment of Covid 19. It makes sense that doctors, not politicians with conflicts of interest, make medical decisions.
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