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New York Becomes the 17th State to Regulate Cannabis
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20 views • April 02, 2021
New York became the 17th state to regulate cannabis, paving the way for a potential $4.20 BILLION industry, creating jobs and becoming one of the largest markets in the country.
The deal would allow for delivery and lounges or “consumption sites,” as well as allow cultivate of up to six marijuana plants for home grow.
The deal was crafted with an attempt on making amends in communities impacted by the war on drugs. Millions of dollars in tax revenue is supposed to be reinvested in minority communities each year, and allegedly a sizable portion of business licenses would be reserved for minority business owners.
The marijuana proposal was initially being negotiated as part of the state's budget, with NY potentially capturing $1.2B in tax revenue by 2023.
Show Notes:
Projections for New York adult-use cannabis sales https://www.headset.io/posts/projections-for-new-york-adult-use-cannabis-sales
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 688 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The deal would allow for delivery and lounges or “consumption sites,” as well as allow cultivate of up to six marijuana plants for home grow.
The deal was crafted with an attempt on making amends in communities impacted by the war on drugs. Millions of dollars in tax revenue is supposed to be reinvested in minority communities each year, and allegedly a sizable portion of business licenses would be reserved for minority business owners.
The marijuana proposal was initially being negotiated as part of the state's budget, with NY potentially capturing $1.2B in tax revenue by 2023.
Show Notes:
Projections for New York adult-use cannabis sales https://www.headset.io/posts/projections-for-new-york-adult-use-cannabis-sales
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 688 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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