Stew Peters his interview with the BBC ! 😃

https://www.brighteon.com/270dfa75-5cc4-4fff-ba64-6b6c60077073



It is an amazing time to be alive in these end times. Exposing evil is our first task and Stew is well versed in speaking up. The Brighteon network prepared him almost for this interview; he knew what and how to say at the right time. If you haven't seen it yet, I recommend it. Stew Peters for president, well the system is rotten to the core but with God nothing is impossible ! 🙏

Amen