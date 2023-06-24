Las Vegas 1950s What Was Las Vegas Like In The 1950s? - HaloDocs

This documentary shows highlights of Las Vegas in the 1950s. It shows Las Vegas post World War 2 from the history of the Nevada Testing site to how the city became known as Las Vegas Wedding Capital of the World. It also explores Hollywood movies about Las Vegas in the 1950s and answers the question, when could women work as dealers in the 1950s. Produced by Boyd Productions.

