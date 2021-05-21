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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Friday, MAY 21, 2021 - 9AM
EPISODE #2459
EP 2459-9AM BREAKING: Package With "Unidentified White Powder" Sent To AZ Senate President
The Department of Public Safety made a visit to Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann’s office Wednesday to investigate reports of an “unidentified white powder” that arrived at the office in a mailed letter. An aide in the Senate President’s office opened a letter addressed to Fann at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, and saw a “small amount of substance” inside the letter, according to Mike Philipsen, Director of Communications for the Senate GOP. Philipsen also said that DPS sent a hazardous materials team to the senate at about 6:30 pm on the same day to run tests. In an email on Thursday, Philipsen wrote that on Wednesday, “an assistant in President Fann’s office opened a letter addressed to the President. A small amount of substance was observed from the mailing…Out of an abundance of caution, the assistant contacted the Department of Public Safety, and its Hazmat team was alerted.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17727
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