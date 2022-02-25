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TRY NOT TO LAUGH AND CRINGE COMPETITION! YOU'RE WELCOME!
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22 views • February 25, 2022
Someone please wakeup these fools up, if they cared about you, there would not be poison in your tooth paste & water... wakeup stupid sheeple.they want most of you dead, you can no longer think for your selfs, the idiot box/Teli-Vision has your brains.
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