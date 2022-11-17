Create New Account
Cash is about to vanish ! Wall Street runs 12 week test of Crypto Dollars with FED, many major banks
A Federal Reserve Bank of New York unit will partner with almost a dozen banks and other financial institutions to test out digital dollars, a sign that Wall Street intends to push ahead with its cryptocurrency agenda despite recent upheaval in the market.

Banks including Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center on a new network as part of the 12-week test. The technology -- known as a regulated liability network -- will allow banks to simulate issuing digital money representing their customers’ own funds before settling through.... #CBDC#Crypto#Cash
The internal digital ID and programmable CBDC rationing credits according to your social credit score system will not permit the purchase a home, car, firearms or meat and will have an expiration date so you can not save to have wealth.
They're gonna do this right after the FTX thing? smh
