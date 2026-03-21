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A new international group called "Earthquake Faction" burns an Israeli weapons factory in the Czech Republic
On 20th March 2026, the Earthquake Faction struck the epicenter of the Israeli weapons industry in Europe. In Pardubice, Czech Republic, Elbit Systems' "Centre of Excellence" was newly built in collaboration with LPP, to service the global expansion of Israel's biggest weapons producer.
The site is used to develop weaponry used by the IDF to massacre people daily in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and across West Asia.
Source @ME Observer
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