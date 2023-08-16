AI-Powered Cannabis Banking: The Future of Financial Services?

https://shorturl.at/zEQR2 The cannabis industry could undergo a transformative change in banking practices, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).





AI-powered tools can help cannabis businesses to comply with regulations, improve their security, and access financial services. Embracing AI in the banking sector allows cannabis businesses to navigate financial challenges, propel growth, and establish themselves as key players in this evolving market.





One of the most promising applications of AI in cannabis banking is the use of fraud detection.





AI can be used to identify fraudulent transactions and prevent money laundering. AI can also be used to automate compliance checks, which can help businesses to save time and money.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, AI is likely to play an even greater role in banking.





The use of AI in banking is still in its testing stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize the industry. Businesses that embrace AI will be well-positioned to succeed in the years to come.





Guests:

Danielle Harden, Chief Operating Officer at Paybotic Financial

Paybotic Financial is a digital financial solutions provider specifically designed for cannabis-related businesses and their customers, delivering embedded financial solutions to increase revenue, reduce costs and streamline transaction processing.





Jesse Redmond, Head of Cannabis at Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a leading equity research boutique providing in-depth analyses and market insights to institutional investors.





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

