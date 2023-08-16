Create New Account
AI-Powered Cannabis Banking: The Future of Financial Services?
https://shorturl.at/zEQR2 The cannabis industry could undergo a transformative change in banking practices, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).


AI-powered tools can help cannabis businesses to comply with regulations, improve their security, and access financial services. Embracing AI in the banking sector allows cannabis businesses to navigate financial challenges, propel growth, and establish themselves as key players in this evolving market.


One of the most promising applications of AI in cannabis banking is the use of fraud detection.


AI can be used to identify fraudulent transactions and prevent money laundering. AI can also be used to automate compliance checks, which can help businesses to save time and money.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, AI is likely to play an even greater role in banking.


The use of AI in banking is still in its testing stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize the industry. Businesses that embrace AI will be well-positioned to succeed in the years to come.


SUMMARY

00:00 - Intro

00:31 - AI & Banking intro

01:48 - Jesse’s experience w/ AI

04:42 - News summaries using AI

09:54 - Danielle’s experience w/ AI

13:24 - AI’s banking implementation

16:24 - AI’s banking concerns

21:07 - Will you use AI for personal banking?

26:35 - AI tools for personal finance

28:15 - The future of AI & cannabis banking

00:00 - Outro


Guests:

Danielle Harden, Chief Operating Officer at Paybotic Financial

https://www.linkedin.com/in/danielle-harden-3109838/

Paybotic Financial is a digital financial solutions provider specifically designed for cannabis-related businesses and their customers, delivering embedded financial solutions to increase revenue, reduce costs and streamline transaction processing.


Jesse Redmond, Head of Cannabis at Water Tower Research

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jesseredmond

Water Tower Research is a leading equity research boutique providing in-depth analyses and market insights to institutional investors.


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,166 of The #TalkingHedge...

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


