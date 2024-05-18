Paul Preston Shows What Ivan Raiklin The Deep State Marauder Says At An Impromptu Interview

Paul Preston of the New California State movement plays a video of an impromptu interview of Ivan Raiklin that took place on May 16th I believe or within a couple or so days. What Ivan says is rather interesting as well as hopeful for future events that will apparently be taking place in the near future to wrangle in the deep state and bring to justice many of the governmental criminals. The audio is not the best so listen carefully and repeat if necessary to hear what he says. And please do share this video with other patriots using the link below.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/deep-state-marauder





