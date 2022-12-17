Create New Account
Compressing Woodgas for future use
PatchSDA
Please visit the authors Youtube Channel, I do not own this video and am sharing it for educational purposes, please visit and support Engineer775

@engineer775

A video on compressing woodgas for later use. Experimenting with compressing woodgas for cooking. Imagine being able to store enough gas to get you through a season of cooking. you will need large tanks to do this effectively.


