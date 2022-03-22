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Ελληνικό Δελτίο ειδήσεων για την Ουκρανία 2014
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23 views • March 22, 2022
Για όσους ξέχασαν, δεν άκουσαν, δεν ξέρουν!
Ελληνικό Δελτίο ειδήσεων Alpha 2014.
Παρουσιάζει ο Αντώνης Σρόιτερ. Περιέχει σχολιασμό του Διεθνολόγου & διευθυντή του Ινστιτούτου Διεθνών Σχέσεων του Παντείου Πανεπιστημίου Κωνσταντίνου Φίλη.
Πηγή:https://katohika.gr/diethni/thymasai-katalaves-ti-paizei-i-ochi-akoma-pame-pali/
Ελληνικό Δελτίο ειδήσεων Alpha 2014.
Παρουσιάζει ο Αντώνης Σρόιτερ. Περιέχει σχολιασμό του Διεθνολόγου & διευθυντή του Ινστιτούτου Διεθνών Σχέσεων του Παντείου Πανεπιστημίου Κωνσταντίνου Φίλη.
Πηγή:https://katohika.gr/diethni/thymasai-katalaves-ti-paizei-i-ochi-akoma-pame-pali/
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