© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus: How to Resolve Any Conflict
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • May 07, 2020
What does Jesus say about solving disagreements???
Before i started reading the Gospels I didn't know Jesus spoke about so many different topics before. It surprised me when i came to find out Jesus actually spoke about how to resolve any issue from minor disagreements to war. It's not always easy, but it does always work! It's called the grievance system, as told by Jesus in Matthew 18 and Luke 17!
Before i started reading the Gospels I didn't know Jesus spoke about so many different topics before. It surprised me when i came to find out Jesus actually spoke about how to resolve any issue from minor disagreements to war. It's not always easy, but it does always work! It's called the grievance system, as told by Jesus in Matthew 18 and Luke 17!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.