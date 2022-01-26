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What Is Missing From The Intersectionality And Gender Identity Debates
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20 views • January 26, 2022
Liberals argue gender identity is a real thing and not determined by biology. But during debates on intersectionality there are no other fluid characteristics, indeed it is considered poor form to claim intersectional status that is not natural to the person. To even claim victimization as a woman, when one is a transgender woman, is frowned upon. To identify as a race, religion or size that cannot be backed up by objective verification is likely to get one cancelled. In this discussion we look at what is missing from these narratives.
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