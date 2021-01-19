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AOC Hypocrisy!
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92 views • January 19, 2021
Did you know back in 2018, AOC had a bunch of young climate activists occupy Nancy Pelosi's office? Doug TenNapel shares a rarely seen video for us. Where was the media at then, declaring that anarchists had infiltrated her sacred space!? Well, like usual, they were hypocritically silent. Only right wing protesters are not allowed in her office, it seems...
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